TETFund collaborates with UK to make Nigerian universities international

This move was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono, during a meeting with a delegation from the United Kingdom Government on International Education in Abuja on Monday, November 06, 2023.

Echono stated that priority will be given to UK institutions to establish linkages and partnerships with Nigerian educational institutions.

The collaboration is expected to elevate Nigerian institutions to international recognition, with a focus on parameters such as multidisciplinary research and internationalisation efforts.

"Over the years, TETFund has sponsored several students to UK universities and plans to expand the collaboration to other aspects," said Echono.

He stated TETFund's commitment to positioning Nigerian tertiary institutions at a competitive advantage globally, ensuring that Nigerian graduates receive international recognition.

Echono further expressed concern about Nigerian scholars choosing to stay abroad after their studies despite heavy government investments in their education. He outlined plans to foster collaboration with British universities, encouraging scholars to return to Nigeria through institutional mechanisms and partnerships.

The UK Government International Education Champion, Prof. Sir Steve Smith, who led the delegation, highlighted the UK's mandate to deepen relations with the education and research systems of countries including Nigeria.

Smith, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Exeter, acknowledged the brain drain issue affecting both Nigeria and the international community. He stressed the importance of creating opportunities for talented individuals to contribute to Nigeria's progress while advancing their academic careers.

"We understand the concerns of the Nigerian government, and we share the vision of providing quality education to talented individuals," said Prof. Smith.

He stated that studying in Nigeria is a more cost-effective option compared to traveling abroad for education, making local education an attractive prospect for international scholars.

Prof. Smith also revealed the ongoing partnership between the UK delegation and the National Universities Commission (NUC) regarding guidelines for transnational education.