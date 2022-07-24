Terrorists vow to kidnap Buhari, El-Rufai; flog abducted train passengers

This was contained in a recent video clip that surfaced online in which the male captives were seen crying as they were being flogged by the criminals.

Pulse reports that the terrorists had attacked the Kaduna bound train on Monday, March 28, 2022, killing eight and kidnapping about 61 other passengers.

Alwan Hassan, the Managing Director of the Bank of the Agriculture, was the first to be released on April 7, after reportedly parting with N100 million as ransom.

The terrorists have also set free 11 more persons held in captivity which according to Tukur Mamu, the negotiator and media consultant to the Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, was achieved “following a series of robust engagement with the terrorists and with the approval of the Federal Government.”

However, on July 9, seven of the victims were later released after reportedly paying N800 million ransom.

Meanwhile, the terrorists have demanded for N100 million ransom to release the remaining 43 victims.

According to The Punch, the latest video, which lasted two minutes, 50 seconds, showed one of the male victims saying the terrorists don't intend to keep them hostage for more than a week, except for the unwillingness on the side of the Federal Government to pay the demanded ransom.

He also appealed to the international community and the United Nations to come to their aide as the Nigerian government was not showing any interest in securing their freedom.

One of the terrorists captured in the video however, vowed to abduct Buhari, El-Rufai and other prominent Nigerians and destabilise the country if their demands were not met.

The terrorists also threatened to kill and sell off some of the remaining Kaduna-Abuja train passengers in their custody.

He said, “This is our message to the government of Nigeria and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senators and governors will come before us. These ones you are seeing here, we will keep some as our slaves and sell them off just as our Imam told you in the past.