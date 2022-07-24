RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Terrorists vow to kidnap Buhari, El-Rufai; flog abducted train passengers

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The terrorists threatened to kill and sell off the remaining hostages if the government failed to meet their demands.

Abducted Abuja Kaduna train passengers. (TheNation)
Abducted Abuja Kaduna train passengers. (TheNation)

Terrorists responsible for the abduction of passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train have vowed to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai.

Recommended articles

This was contained in a recent video clip that surfaced online in which the male captives were seen crying as they were being flogged by the criminals.

Pulse reports that the terrorists had attacked the Kaduna bound train on Monday, March 28, 2022, killing eight and kidnapping about 61 other passengers.

Alwan Hassan, the Managing Director of the Bank of the Agriculture, was the first to be released on April 7, after reportedly parting with N100 million as ransom.

The terrorists have also set free 11 more persons held in captivity which according to Tukur Mamu, the negotiator and media consultant to the Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, was achieved “following a series of robust engagement with the terrorists and with the approval of the Federal Government.”

However, on July 9, seven of the victims were later released after reportedly paying N800 million ransom.

Meanwhile, the terrorists have demanded for N100 million ransom to release the remaining 43 victims.

According to The Punch, the latest video, which lasted two minutes, 50 seconds, showed one of the male victims saying the terrorists don't intend to keep them hostage for more than a week, except for the unwillingness on the side of the Federal Government to pay the demanded ransom.

He also appealed to the international community and the United Nations to come to their aide as the Nigerian government was not showing any interest in securing their freedom.

One of the terrorists captured in the video however, vowed to abduct Buhari, El-Rufai and other prominent Nigerians and destabilise the country if their demands were not met.

The terrorists also threatened to kill and sell off some of the remaining Kaduna-Abuja train passengers in their custody.

He said, “This is our message to the government of Nigeria and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senators and governors will come before us. These ones you are seeing here, we will keep some as our slaves and sell them off just as our Imam told you in the past.

“Just like the Chibok girls that were sold off, we will equally sell these ones as slaves. If you don’t adhere to our demands, we will kill the ones we need to kill and sell the remaining. By God’s grace, El-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring you here.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Terrorists vow to kidnap Buhari, El-Rufai; flog abducted train passengers

Terrorists vow to kidnap Buhari, El-Rufai; flog abducted train passengers

Obi group taunts Atiku about his previous electoral failures

Obi group taunts Atiku about his previous electoral failures

Akeredolu hails Jimoh Ibrahim for bagging Cambridge Varsity doctoral degree

Akeredolu hails Jimoh Ibrahim for bagging Cambridge Varsity doctoral degree

Abia needs spiritual cleansing, says ADC Guber Candidate

Abia needs spiritual cleansing, says ADC Guber Candidate

Unilorin V-C procures 62-seater bus for school

Unilorin V-C procures 62-seater bus for school

35,000 members of coalition drum support for Obi in Nassarawa

35,000 members of coalition drum support for Obi in Nassarawa

2023: Atiku not prepared for job of a president - Tinubu campaign DG

2023: Atiku not prepared for job of a president - Tinubu campaign DG

We’ll use spiritual powers to secure Nigerians – Traditionalists

We’ll use spiritual powers to secure Nigerians – Traditionalists

I remain Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos — Awamaridi

I remain Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos — Awamaridi

Trending

CAN dares APC to name bishops that attended Shettima’s unveiling

Some of the clerics who attended Kashim Shettima's unveiling in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

ASUU declares continuation of strike, clears rumours of suspension

ASUU declares 4 weeks strike

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

Adamu Garba cracks a dangerous religious joke... Why no one laughed

Adamu Garba blasphemes?