Terrorist threats: No reason to panic, Sanwo-Olu assures Lagos residents

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday allayed fears of the residents over the information of possible attack of the state, saying that there is no reason to panic.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State briefing the press after a meeting with members of the State Security Council, at the Government House in Marina, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. With him are heads of security agencies in the state and some state officials.
Sanwo-Olu gave the reassurance while addressing newsmen at Lagos House Marina after the State Security Meeting on the level of alert from the commanders of all security formations in the state.

He said that all security formations had been put on high alert to ensure public safety.

This is coming against the background of the reported security threats to the city of Lagos.

The governor said that members of the State Security Council had reviewed the situation across flashpoints in the state, directing improved vigilance to neutralise intending threats.

”In the last three and a half hours, we discussed the current security situation in the state and we have reviewed where we are. We have our heads together and come up with a strategy that is assuring to our citizens.

”Our men are alive to their responsibilities and they are ready to ensure safety of lives and properties of our citizens is not compromised in any way.

”All of the security agencies have been activated not to cause panic; they have been reassured of not only the support of the state government, they also have been encouraged to be vigilant in their statutory responsibilities,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu called on the residents to be law-abiding and not to hesitate in raising an alarm when they noticed suspicious activities around them and in their communities.

He said that security remained everyone’s business, hence, urging the residents to work with the government in containing any threats that could potentially disturb the peace in the state.

”I urge our citizens to continue to go about their lawful duties and be law-abiding.

”Security is everybody’s business. We implore our residents to join us in this effort, and say something whenever they notice suspicious activities around them,” Sanwo-Olu said.

