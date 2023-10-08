ADVERTISEMENT
Tech hub empowers, inducts 1000 enthusiasts in Lagos

Khadijat Abdulkadir, CEO Ingryd Academy and some inductees of the Ingryd Scholarship Program in Lagos [NAN]
Managing Director of the firm, Khadijat Abdulkadir, said at the induction of the first cohort of 1000 participants in Lagos that this initiative aimed to tackle the tech talent shortage in Africa.

Abdulkadir said that the company strove to tackle the tech shortage in Africa with the bold goal of training 4,000 tech professionals annually.

‘’The Ingryd Scholarship Programme aligns with the academy’s mission to empower individuals with vital technical skills.

“Contrary to popular belief, there are jobs available, but the problem is that there are not enough people qualified for those jobs.

‘’Ingryd is training people to perform in those jobs,’’ she said.

According to her, in partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), the programme offers full scholarships to passionate tech enthusiasts in Lagos, Nigeria.

Abdulkadir said that the selection was based on the scholars’ passion for tech and test scores, adding that scholars would receive hands-on learning, career coaching, and job placement support.

She said that the induction ceremony marked the beginning of a transformative journey for the selected candidates.

The managing director said that over the next three months, the individuals would undergo rigorous training and mentorship, equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in the ever-evolving tech industry.

Abdulkadir said that this came barely a month after the strategic partnership with LSETF was announced.

According to her, the training for the inaugural cohort started virtually at the Ingryd Academy’s Lagos hubs in October.

She said that participants would receive training in strategic and in-demand niche technical skills like Java, Linux, Cybersecurity, and Data Science.

The Chief Information Security Officer, Zenith Bank, Festus Amede, while addressing the beneficiaries said, ”If indeed the beneficiaries put all that would be learnt at the training in particular, they will be making the nation proud."

Amede said that the beneficiaries were privileged to stand a chance to define the next generation and design the future.

He said the tech enthusiasts would be the next in Nigeria that would transform the nation.

Amede said, ‘’Apart from being proactive, you have to be courageous, if you are bold and knowledgeable not even the sky can hold you down.

‘’Make sure that whatever you do will benefit others and be the next Nigerians to benefit the nation.’’

Deputy Director, Migrant Resource Centre, (MRC) Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Maureen Ovie, congratulated the beneficiaries on being inducted into the academy.

Ovie, who was represented by Yetunde Adeniyi, said MRC partnered with groups like Ingryd Academy to empower youths with skills like data analysis, and cybersecurity.

She said that MRC sought to empower and equip young Nigerians who have taken the bold step to get the training to be relevant in today’s world.

According to Ovie, the skills will add value to the lives of the beneficiaries and society.

