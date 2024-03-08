ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Teacher narrates how bandits kidnapped 287 students from Kaduna schools

Bayo Wahab

One of the teachers who escaped abduction narrates how bandits kidnapped 287 students from the school on Thursday.

Bandits kidnap 17 persons in Niger state on Saturday, January 16, 2021 (TheNation)
Bandits kidnap 17 persons in Niger state on Saturday, January 16, 2021 (TheNation)

Recommended articles

The teacher recounted the incident when Governor Sani Uba of Kaduna State led government officials to the school.

An earlier report had stated that the students were kidnapped from the LEA Primary School, the teacher said the gunmen also attacked the Government Secondary School (GSS) both in Kuriga in the in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Abdullahi said when the bandits invaded the schools, they ordered about 700 students and their teachers to march into the bush.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he was lucky to escape alongside other victims when they got into the bush.

He said, “I resumed to the school today at exactly 7:47 am. I entered the Acting Principal’s office and signed. All of a sudden, the Acting Principal asked me to look at my back and when I turned, we discovered that bandits had surrounded the school premises.

“We became confused, we didn’t know where to go. Then, the bandits asked us to enter the bush, so we obeyed them because they were many and the pupils, who were about 700, were following us. So, when we entered the bush, I was lucky to escape alongside many others.

I returned to the village and reported what happened to the community. So, immediately our vigilante and personnel of KADVIS followed the bandits, but the vigilante did not succeed, in fact, the bandits killed one of the vigilante, we just buried him a short while ago.

According to the teacher, 187 students in the secondary school are currently missing, while 100 are missing in the primary school.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was when we came back from that pursuit that we briefed the Village Head and we started making efforts to know the actual number of pupils and teachers taken away by the bandits. At GSS Kuriga, 187 students are presently missing. In the primary school, 125 pupils were initially missing, but, 25 of them escaped and returned home.”

While addressing the community, Governor Uba said he had informed Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), assuring them that the students would return home unhurt.

In my capacity as your elected Governor, I am assuring you that by the grace of God, all the children will return unhurt. Before coming here, I spoke with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu and we are making efforts, the security forces have swung into action and by God’s grace, we will rescue the children,” the governor said.

He said he would do whatever it takes to ensure the safe return of the victims, even if he needs to stay in the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

The essence of government is the protection of citizens lives and property. We recognized the fact that we are holding this position in trust for the people and by God’s grace, we will protect the citizens’ rights,” Uba said.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian women are a special breed, nation can't succeed without them - Akpabio

Nigerian women are a special breed, nation can't succeed without them - Akpabio

Wike's councillor resigns on grounds of bullying, intimidation

Wike's councillor resigns on grounds of bullying, intimidation

NLC members in Northwest want ₦485k minimum wage per month for workers

NLC members in Northwest want ₦485k minimum wage per month for workers

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs

Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything

Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything

10 people who will implement Oronsaye report to cut cost of governance

10 people who will implement Oronsaye report to cut cost of governance

Senator is worried about weak investment in Nigerian women

Senator is worried about weak investment in Nigerian women

Kaduna governor vows to rescue over 200 students kidnapped by bandits

Kaduna governor vows to rescue over 200 students kidnapped by bandits

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)

A fraudulent claim - Nigerian Army denies seeking recruitment fees

Ukraine donates 25,000 tonnes of wheat to help 1.3m vulnerable Nigerians [NAN]

War-torn Ukraine donates grains to feed hungry Nigerians

Nigerian students want FG to control prices of goods

Nigerian students want Federal Government to control prices of goods