TCN restores power supply to Kebbi after 2 weeks of darkness

Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, said this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi.

“Power supply was restored today Sept. 29 at around 9:20 am. Our team worked round the clock to restore supply to the 150MVA and 60MVA transformers which were fortunately unaffected by the fire incident.

“Recall the commitment of our MD/CEO Engr. Sule Abdulazeez, who pledged to ensure restoration of bulk power supply within two weeks of the occurrence of the unfortunate incident,” he said.

Mbah said that although bulk power supply was restored to Sokoto through the Kaduna-Zaria-Funtua-Gusau-Talata Mafara 132KV line on Sept. 15, the TCN engineers worked assiduously to extend the restoration to Kebbi state and environs.

“Our team of engineers are also working tirelessly to extend the exercise to our 132KV Birnin Kebbi-Sokoto line in order to carry additional load.

“New cables were brought in and connected to the existing transformers, and reinforcement teams from other TCN regions were sent to help the ones on the ground to expedite the reconnection work.

“It is with a great sense of responsibility that we once again express our deepest appreciation to electricity customers in Kebbi State and environs for their understanding and patience in the face of the current unpleasant experience,” he said.

Mbah also appreciated all stakeholders for their understanding, sympathy, support and prayers throughout the challenging period.

He added that notwithstanding, TCN remained committed to pursuing its network expansion projects relentlessly to meet increased demands by the distribution companies.