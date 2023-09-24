ADVERTISEMENT
Taraba govt approves ₦50k medical allowance for teaching corps members

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Taraba government took the decision to attract corps members to schools amid a surge in enrolment following the introduction of free education.

Jubilant NYSC members [The Herald Nigeria]
Jubilant NYSC members [The Herald Nigeria]

The governor also made provision for an additional ₦10,000 monthly allowance as well as ₦25,000 accommodation allowance per term for the corps members.

The bumper financial package was announced in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Usman Jalingo, on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

According to the Taraba government, the measures became necessary following a recent surge in enrollment into schools occasioned by Kefas' declaration of free basic and secondary secondary education across the state.

“The surge in new enrollments witnessed in our primary and secondary schools over the past ten working days has necessitated immediate action," Jalingo's statement partly read.

She continued, “As an emergency response to the education situation, His Excellency has approved significant allowances for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Taraba State schools, and they include; Additional ten thousand naira will be added to their monthly allowance.

“A one-time payment of fifty thousand naira as a medical allowance. An accommodation allowance of twenty-five thousand naira per term, totalling seventy-five thousand naira for three terms.

“Also, Exceptional Youth Corps members who distinguish themselves while serving in schools will be offered automatic employment opportunities.

The government added that provisions will be made for free school uniforms and books for the new enrollees to assist them in their academic pursuits.

“Uniforms, shoes, socks, and books will be made available by January to support students in their pursuit of education.

“Commencing this term, an ICT-based registration system will be introduced. This will apply to Teachers and both new and returning students. Ensuring that they are registered will guarantee the provision of essential school materials upon their arrival.

“Schools that have reached their maximum capacity in terms of facilities will implement a shifting system temporarily while additional buildings are provided to meet the increasing demand.

“In the coming year, the State Government will cover the examination fees for all SS3 students, enabling them to write both WAEC and NECO examinations. Exceptional students will be eligible for sponsorship and scholarships.

“Also, adult learners seeking new enrollment should be directed to the various Mass Education Centers, ensuring accessibility to education for all,” the statement concluded.

