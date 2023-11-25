Tanker drivers have no plan to break away from NUPENG - Forum

John Ossai, a member of the forum said this during a solidarity visit to the National Chairman, Augustine Egbon at the PTD- NUPENG National Secretariat in Abuja on Friday.

Ossai while affirming the support of the former national chairmen said that NUPENG would continue to play its leadership position in the affairs of the PTD branch.

He also appealed to unit chairmen to continue to cooperate with the national leadership under Egbon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are proud of the election that our mother union, NUPENG organised which produced the new leadership,” he said.

He added that all branch units of PTD nationwide should pledge their loyalty to the new leadership.

He said having factions within the union was uncalled for and driven by self-interest and would not be accepted.

“NUPENG and PTD are one, today, the union is more refined. The PTD won’t break away from NUPENG for any reason.

“I am appealing to all members to be law-abiding and be loyal to their national chairman and NUPENG. That is the flag we have been flying,” Ossai said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, another member, Tijani Zubair described the new national chairman as a bridge builder and peacemaker whose leadership would address the demands of the union for better welfare for tanker drivers and good roads for the haulage of petroleum products.

Zubair cautioned against the call for a strike by aggrieved groups who claimed to be a faction, saying that any strike action would amount to a deliberate plot to sabotage President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He called on all union members to give peace a chance, saying they should work as a family and support the new leadership to succeed.

“The government of Nigeria under President Tinubu needs peace and if there is no peace, investment won’t come to Nigeria,” he said.

Egbon in his remarks, thanked the forum for the visit and assured that his leadership would continue to cement the existing relationship with NUPENG.

ADVERTISEMENT