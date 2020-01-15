Tambuwal’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Muhammad Bello, said this in a statement in Sokoto on Wednesday.

Bello said others appointed as permanent secretaries include Hajiya Amina Jekada, Alhaji Shehu Bandi and Hussaini Gobir.

He said the four newly appointed officials were recommended for the appointments as a result of the existence of vacancies within the state establishments which needed to be filled for effective service delivery.

“In this regard, experienced and hard working officers were identified and found worthy for the appointment as permanent secretaries.

“The action is based on a circular to that effect by the state’s Head of Civil Service, Dr Buhari Kware,” Bello said.

Before the appointments, Jekada, was the Director-General of the state’s Parks and Gardens, while Bandi was the Head of Department of Fine Arts at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

Also, Gobir was a Director under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Danko, a 1995 graduate of Education History from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto rose through the ranks from being a reporter to a director in the state.