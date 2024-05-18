Support Tinubu for enabling environment to strive, minister tells youths

He made the call on Saturday in Minna during an interactive session with youths on the National Youth Policy programme.

Olawande said that Nigerian youths were a formidable force with outstanding qualities anywhere in the world, and advised them to believe in whatever they do.

“Today, I want to tell you three key ways to success – believe in yourself, be competent, have character, and be committed.

“We have changed the narrative; youths are the leaders of today if only you are innovative enough.

“As a youth, you can become whatever you wish to become in life once you possess the required skills,” he said.

He called on the youths to support President Bola Ahmed and the state governors in providing an enabling environment for all to strive.

In his address, Governor Umaru Bago of Niger disclosed that the state government had implemented programmes to address mental health issues and substance abuse prevalence among youths.

Bago, represented by the Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, said the initiative was aimed at creating healthy and vibrant youths that could contribute to the development of the state and the country.

“Youths are an important segment of every nation, therefore, the National Youth Policy is crucial to the well-being and future of our youths,” he said.

He said his government was keen on unlocking the potential of the youths by providing an enabling environment and ensuring their inclusiveness in government programmes and policies.

He said the interface would provide an opportunity to discuss issues that affect the youths and share viable insights and experiences that would shape their future.

Earlier in his welcome address, Alhaji Yahaya Gulbin-Boka, Commissioner for Youth Development in Niger, had said that the ministry would continue to create an enabling environment for the youths to strive.