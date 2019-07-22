The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star popularly called “Olumba Olumba Church” has urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari Government with prayers to address the prevailing insecurity challenges in the country.

Arch. Bishop Samuel Inok, who made the call at a news conference on Monday in Warri, said that the insecurity situation could only be addressed through God’s divine intervention.

Inok, also the Chairman, Sensitisation Committee of the 2019 Mega Event tagged: “Heavenly Father” of the Brotherhood, said God has solutions to all problems.

According to him, what is happening in Nigeria is like a man trying to solve a problem that God ordinarily would have solved without stress.

“There are problems man can solve by just mere statement, and there are some that can only be solved by God like the insecurity we are currently experiencing.

“The Federal Government had made frantic effort to address the situation, but it still persists, that tells you that it is beyond man’s solution.

“Some people are accusing government of being responsible for the situation, while some are blaming others.

“How can it be solved when there is no unity of purpose,” Inok said.

According to him, Brotherhood is saying that only God can solve a problem that man cannot solve.

“For instance, no matter how communities complain about bad roads, either through protest or agitation, an order from the Governor or President will change the situation.

”And the road will be repaired, but it is not so in the case of insecurity,” he said.

Speaking on the 2019 mega event, Inok said the “Heavenly Father” event would be celebrated between Nov. 18 and Nov. 24 with a lot of spiritual benefits.

He said that theme of the programme was carefully chosen from the Holy Book of Saint Matthew Chapter 6 verses nine to 13 which dwelt on the Lord’s prayer.

Inok said that the founder of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, “His Holiness, Olumba Olumba Obu” had detailed some of his worshippers to sensitise the public in all nooks and crannies of the world.

“As a build-up to the 2019 Mega Event, it pleased the father to dispatch his children to move into the nooks and crannies of the world to inform and educate the people on the packages of the event.

“In the course of the sensitisation and mobilisation from one state to another, we have the unleavened bread and leaven water that will be served to millions of people.

“Again, it has pleased the father to unravel the misery of the 12 Heavenly thrones.

“And every creation of God is expected to be identified with one of the 12 thrones and that of Delta was observed on Saturday, July 21.

“We had interactive forum with our stakeholders in Delta on Saturday and Sunday; we had divine morning devotion and service where we served the unleavened bread and leaven water to people around,” he said.

Inok said the sensitisation committee was mandated to visit all the states and beyond before the first week of November.