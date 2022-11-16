Sunday Igboho promises to actualize Yoruba nation soon

Igboho is coming soon: Igboho, who disclosed that he would return to Nigeria soon, stressed that the time for Yoruba nation has come.

Igboho gave the assurance at the annual posthumous birthday of Bishop Ajayi Crowther in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking via Zoom, Igboho said: “I thank you all for your support since the inception of this just cause, and by God’s grace, the Fulani’s herdsmen activities against our people will end in our land. The Yoruba nation will soon be achieved and it will be better than all the nations in the world.

“My message to Yoruba people worldwide, who are passionate about the country of their own is not to lose hope. I am more than convinced that we are on our way to freedom. Our agitation is an idea whose time has come. I will come back to Yorubaland soon.”

What happened: Igboho fled Nigeria about 15 months ago to Cotonou, Benin Republic, following an invasion on his residence by the Department of States Services, DSS.

However, he vowed to ensure the actualization of Yoruba nation.

Brief History on Yoruba Nation

Pulse Nigeria

This is basically a Yoruba secessionist movement. echoes of separatism come in different forms for the Western people—from a direct call for Oduduwa Republic to those championing a Sovereign National Conference to decide if the federating units of the country still want to continue to live together, and, if so, under what arrangements.

The issues of oduduwa republic: The heat of Oduduwa Republic never really took off ad local leaders were torn between supporting or not. We all know where there is no unity, strength is divided.

The divided house: The Pan-Yoruba Congress, the Afenifere, Afenifere Renewal Group, Yoruba Koya, Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and so on, met at Mapo Hall and advocated unity among the Yoruba race in order to overcome the insecurity threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria. They also proffered solutions to the trade imbalance between the North and the South West. But they still believe in corporate existence of the nation.

Meanwhile an erudite historian, Prof Banji Akintoye, the Chairman of NINAS and Ilana Omo Oouda, led another meeting at Bodija.

Akintoye was supported by Secretary of the group, Tony Nnaji. The Bodija meeting was also attended by the Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemi, fondly called Sunday Igboho, who also threw his weight behind self-determination for Oduduwa Republic, and would go on to be recognised as the leader of the separatist group.

The result of the meeting: The coalition group known as Yoruba Liberation Command (YOLICOM) made this announcement on July 27, 2017, the World Press Conference day held at the International Press Centre Ogba, Lagos state. Mr Opeoluwa Akinola, the spokesperson of the coalition, said Nigeria is slowing down the progress of the Yorubas, by killing and maiming the citizenry for selfish interests.

The icing on the cake for Oduduwa Republic was Sunday Igboho's arrest: Three weeks after he was declared wanted by Nigeria’s secret police, Sunday Igboho was arrested in neighbouring Cotonou, Benin Republic, while trying to travel to Germany.

It was learnt that under the agreements between Nigeria and Benin Republic, Mr Igboho’s extradition was concluded without hindrance.

Benin Republic had charged the activist to court for illegal migration to the country with his wife, dubious connivance with immigration officials and attempt to cause civil unrest in the country, while the Federal Government had also charged him for trafficking and possession of unlicensed arms and ammunition in Nigeria.