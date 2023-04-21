The sports category has moved to a new website.

Sultan wants politicians to accept outcome of 2023 elections in good faith

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abubakar felicitated all the Muslims across the country and prayed for the elected leaders to succeed in delivering their campaign promises to the citizens.

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar. [NAN]


Abubakar, who made the assertion in his Eid-el-Fitr message to Nigerians on Friday in Sokoto State said: ”The elections had come and gone, people should go ahead with their routine activities peacefully.

“Politicians seeking redress in courts should take the outcomes in good faith and support whoever emerges for the sustenance of peace, unity and development.”

The sultan appreciated the Almighty Allah for the successful completion of Ramadan fasting by the Muslim Ummah across the country.

“As mankind, we always appreciate the Almighty Allah for the gift of life and good health to be among those that will celebrate this great day.

“During the period of Ramadan, we have learned a lot from our scholars, we should continue to sustain those lessons to be part of life.

“Our generosity to the less privileged among us should be maintained in order to enhance our relationship and sustain our love for one another,” he urged.



He prayed for the sustenance of peace, unity and peaceful coexistence, while urging leaders to fear Allah in the discharge of their responsibilities.





