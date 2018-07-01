Pulse.ng logo
Sultan tasks journalists on professionalism, patriotism

Sa’ad Abubakar III Sultan tasks journalists on professionalism, patriotism

  Published: , Refreshed:
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has admonished journalists to exhibit professionalism and patriotism in their duties to save the country from collapse and the ills of bad journalism.

The Sultan made the call on Saturday in Sokoto when national officials of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid him a courtesy visit in his palace.

He said the peaceful coexistence of the nation had continued to dwindle largely due to bad reports largely as a result of the work of evil journalists.

“We have always tried to discuss better ways to maintain the peace and progress of this country but these are issues that we do not have to go public,’’ he said.

He noted that family values and politics of money have also contributed to the current situation where some wicked politicians use the children of the poor to perpetrate trouble while they, the leaders remained protected.

He advised the media to be more resolute and responsible in the defence of the unity and progress of the country.

“We must preach peace and demand for justice by seeing to it that justice is applied on all, then it will be easier to govern,’’ the Sultan said.

The National President of the NUJ, Mr Abdulwaheed Odusile, who led a delegation of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union, had earlier said they were at the palace to seek the blessing of his eminence to the meeting and journalism practice in the country.

The president, who urged the Sultan to use his position as the President General of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs and as a traditional leader, also called on the government and traditional rulers to work towards the improvement of peaceful coexistence in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NEC meeting is one of the regular meetings organised by the union to address issues affecting journalists, journalism practice and the nation.

