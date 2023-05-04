Sudanese envoy urges Nigerian evacuees to return to Sudan after war

Yusuf made the request shortly after the evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

The envoy urged them to consider Sudan as their second country, hoping that the situation would soon be put under control.

Yusuf said, “The situation in Khartoum is calming down and the army is going to soon control the whole territory.

“I’m very sorry for what is happening there but at the same time I’m very happy to have these evacuees coming from Sudan safe, no life is lost. Nigerians are coming from their second country now to their home countries.

“I hope that things will be controlled there (Sudan) and safety would be back and rehabilitation will be started there and you can come back to your second country to pursue and continue your studies for those who are students and for others who have business there.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said that more planes have been arranged to fly to Egypt to bring the rest of Nigerians stranded in the North African country after fleeing Sudan.

The Chairman/ CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this while receiving 376 evacuees at the Abuja airport.

Dabiri-Erewa said the government is happy that no life was lost, adding that priority was given to students, women and children during the evacuation process.

