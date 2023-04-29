The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sudan War: FG clears NAF, Air Peace to evacuate stranded Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government says arrangements have been concluded to airlift all Nigerians that have already escaped on their own to safety in countries neighbouring Sudan.

Nigerians queuing for buses to leave Sudan [Twitter/@abikedabiri]
Nigerians queuing for buses to leave Sudan [Twitter/@abikedabiri]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this followed the outbreak of war between the Sudanese armed forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The government confirmed this in a joint press statement issued to newsmen by the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Janet Olisa, and that of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Sani Gwarzo in Abuja.

The NAF C-130H is scheduled to leave Abuja on April 28, 2023, to commence the airlift of the stranded students.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Similarly, arrangements have been concluded to airlift all Nigerians that have already escaped on their own to safety in countries neighbouring Sudan.

“However, forty buses have been secured in Sudan to convey the students and other Nigerians from Khartoum to Aswan border in Egypt.

“Which is one of the identified safe reception borders, as at time of this statement, first batch of buses had already departed Khartoum,” the statement said.

The federal government however said the initial hitches during transportation of stranded Nigerian students from Khartoum where bus drivers stopped and dropped the students in the desert over non-payment transport fees have been resolved.

Some Nigerian students who found their way to the Ethiopian border were allowed entry into Ethiopia, following the interventions of some Nigerian leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The students are in safe condition. Similarly, another group of Nigerians assisted by government of United Arab Emirate have arrived Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and arrangement are been made to return them back home,” it assured.

The government said it has already convened a Situation Room to monitor the evacuation exercise.

It stated that the situation room is chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Airstrikes, artillery continue as Sudan war enters 3rd week

Airstrikes, artillery continue as Sudan war enters 3rd week

Sudan War: FG clears NAF, Air Peace to evacuate stranded Nigerians

Sudan War: FG clears NAF, Air Peace to evacuate stranded Nigerians

Tinubu has what it takes to turn Nigeria around – Wike

Tinubu has what it takes to turn Nigeria around – Wike

Buhari postpones 2023 population and housing census

Buhari postpones 2023 population and housing census

Police recover 4 AK-47 rifles in Kano from suspected criminals

Police recover 4 AK-47 rifles in Kano from suspected criminals

Security in Borno has improved greatly - NYSC assures corps members

Security in Borno has improved greatly - NYSC assures corps members

Buhari extends tenure of NIS Comptroller General

Buhari extends tenure of NIS Comptroller General

NNPP tells Ganduje to stop sabotaging transition process in Kano

NNPP tells Ganduje to stop sabotaging transition process in Kano

PDP tells international community to impose travel ban on Buhari after May 29

PDP tells international community to impose travel ban on Buhari after May 29

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground.

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya