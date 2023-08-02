NLC protest against fuel price hike begins in Lagos, Bayelsa, Abuja, others

The NLC had vowed to hold a nationwide protest on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, if the Federal Government fails to conclude negotiations within seven days.

On Monday, July 31, 2023, President Bola Tinubu in a broadcast urged Nigerians to be patient with his administration.

As part of his administration’s efforts to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, the President assured workers that their minimum wage would soon be reviewed.

But despite the President’s appeal, the labour union vowed to proceed with its planned protest.

Currently, labour leaders in many parts of the country have assembled at city centres and starting point locations to commence “peaceful protests.”

In Bayelsa State, members of the union have begun the protest in Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to ThePunch, several police officers and other security agents are monitoring the protest as organised labour in the state marched along the Mbiama-Yenagoa Road to the Government House.