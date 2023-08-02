ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NLC protest against fuel price hike begins in Lagos, Bayelsa, Abuja, others

Bayo Wahab

The nationwide protest has started in Lagos, Abuja and Bayelsa State.

NLC members, others join the nationwide protests in Bayelsa. [Punch]
NLC members, others join the nationwide protests in Bayelsa. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The NLC had vowed to hold a nationwide protest on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, if the Federal Government fails to conclude negotiations within seven days.

On Monday, July 31, 2023, President Bola Tinubu in a broadcast urged Nigerians to be patient with his administration.

As part of his administration’s efforts to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, the President assured workers that their minimum wage would soon be reviewed.

ADVERTISEMENT

But despite the President’s appeal, the labour union vowed to proceed with its planned protest.

Currently, labour leaders in many parts of the country have assembled at city centres and starting point locations to commence “peaceful protests.

In Bayelsa State, members of the union have begun the protest in Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to ThePunch, several police officers and other security agents are monitoring the protest as organised labour in the state marched along the Mbiama-Yenagoa Road to the Government House.

The union's protest has also begun in Lagos amid heavy security. The protesters assembled on the Ikeja under-bridge in Lagos, the starting point of the protest in Lagos.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Ondo Assembly to support NDLEA in fighting drug abuse' – Speaker

'Ondo Assembly to support NDLEA in fighting drug abuse' – Speaker

'45% COVID-19 vaccination coverage low in Anambra' – WHO

'45% COVID-19 vaccination coverage low in Anambra' – WHO

Organised Labour in Ebonyi urges FG to cut cost of governance

Organised Labour in Ebonyi urges FG to cut cost of governance

'Nigerians want functional refineries as solution to economic woes' – Expert

'Nigerians want functional refineries as solution to economic woes' – Expert

NLC holds peaceful fuel subsidy protest in Kano

NLC holds peaceful fuel subsidy protest in Kano

Police warn hoodlums against hijacking NLC protest

Police warn hoodlums against hijacking NLC protest

Sanwo-Olu visits helicopter crash site, commends rescuers

Sanwo-Olu visits helicopter crash site, commends rescuers

IPMAN advises Nigerians to switch to natural gas following removal of fuel subsidy

IPMAN advises Nigerians to switch to natural gas following removal of fuel subsidy

Angry NLC protesters pull down National Assembly gate

Angry NLC protesters pull down National Assembly gate

Pulse Sports

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions

Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong of the Federal High Court and Justice Chima Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court

Nigeria's judiciary loses 2 big wigs to death