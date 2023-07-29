Subsidy: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, subsidise transportation for workers, students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state governments, which operate own transport companies, have continued to ensure that their fares remain lower than what obtains in motor parks.

In Borno, Governor Babagana Zulum had approved the release of 50 buses to address the situation.

According to Mallam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, the buses will be added to the fleet of the state owned transport outfit, Borno Express Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gusau said that 30 vans were also provided to provide farmers, particularly those residing inside Maiduguri, free ride to outskirts of the state capital where their farmlands are located.

A University of Maiduguri student, Mustapha Abdullahi, and a government worker, Ali Modu who patronised government buses picking passengers at ₦50 per drop, lauded government for the intervention.

“I patronise Borno Express buses everyday, paying ₦50 from Post Office to University of Maiduguri as against ₦150 being collected by taxis and tricyclists,” Abdullahi said.

In Adamawa, the state government had constituted a special committee on mitigating the effects of subsidy removal with Dr Amos Edgar, the Chief of Staff to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as Chairman of the committee.

Edgar revealed plan by Adamawa Government to purchase shuttle buses for workers and inter-local government transportation at subsidised rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that other measures taken by government was the approval of ₦10,000 monthly subsidy for all workers and pensioners.

Labaran Salisu, the Director, Transport, Adamawa Ministry of Transport, said that some of the 250 partially leased vehicles in the ministry’s custody for inter-state services, would be deployed for town service at subsidised rate.

In Yobe, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Mohammed Goje, said that plans were underway to provide free transport to students and civil servants.