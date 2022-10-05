RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Strike: Settle your matter out of court - Cour tells FG and ASUU

The court enjoined the Federal Government and ASUU to explore an out-of-court settlement to resolve the lingering strike.

FG to meet ASUU Tuesday on warning strike (NAN)
FG to meet ASUU Tuesday on warning strike (NAN)

How it happened: This was proposed during the Wednesday, October 5, 2022, siting where the Appellate Court suggested a 24 hour-period for the warring parties to have a rethink, deliberate and come up with a resolution that would bring succor to the affected Nigerians.

Justice Georgewill Biobele Abraham threw the challenge when he entertained the appeal instituted by ASUU against the judgment of the National Industrial Court which favoured the Federal Government.

Justice Georgewill specifically tasked Federal Government counsel, James Igwe (SAN) and that of ASUU, Femi Falana (SAN), to have a sit down as lawyers, take a patriotic position and convey the position to their clients.

Justice Georgewill's word: There is time for everything, time for war, and time for peace. As Ministers in the temple of justice, we want to see the two of you as senior lawyers encourage and explore amicable settlement of this dispute.

“In fact, we expect to return to this court on Thursday with the good news that the dispute has been thrashed out and all the appreciation of Nigerians will go to you.

“So, talk to your clients to take the interest of the nation into consideration for the sake of our children. As you leave here, go and sit down and talk and resolve the matter.

Lawyers vow to take action: Counsel to the Federal Government, Igwe, thanked the justices for the suggestions and promised to look into the counselling with his colleague.

Falana, on his part, said he had proposed a similar solution in the past and would be happy to do more on the way out of the strike.

He, however, reiterated that an amicable resolution of the debacle would require that both parties must be ready to make some sacrifices.

