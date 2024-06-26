ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Strike averted as ASUU, FG reach agreement after closed-door meeting

News Agency Of Nigeria

It will be recalled that ASUU had threatened to embark on a nationwide strike over the federal government’s failure to meet its demands.

COMBO PHOTO of ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke (L) and Education Minister Tahir Mamman (R) [ChannelsTV]
COMBO PHOTO of ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke (L) and Education Minister Tahir Mamman (R) [ChannelsTV]

Recommended articles

The parties also agreed to kick-start a communication process to avert the planned industrial actions by the union.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the parties had entered into a close-door meeting which began at about 4:30 p.m. at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting which lasted for over two hours,

ADVERTISEMENT

had in attendance the two Ministers overseeing Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, and Dr Yusuf Sununu and other top officials in the ministry in the federal government’ team

The ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who led the union’s team, told newsmen after the meeting that the negotiation process had begun while hoping that the federal government would follow up on what had been agreed on.

“We have discussions on all the issues and we have given assignments to some people to look at, and agree on the way forward."

On the two-week ultimatum issued by the union, Osodeke said they would go back and give the details of the meeting to their members.

“What is important is that we have started the process and our prayers is that we resolve it for the interest of our young men and the interest of the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government has spent one year in office and we have not been called for any formal meeting. Today we are having the first formal meeting.

“There is a process we have started and we are going to set deadlines, we are going to meet to look at what has been done on those issues and we hope the process will continue,” he said.

On his part, Mamman said that consultations would commence immediately to overcome the problems bedevilling education.

“We’ve had a very good meeting and a very productive one. We’ve discussed progress on how to ensure that the system works well and lots of the issues we talked about are those that we inherited and some ongoing.

“We discussed them all without exception and we have a consensus on the way forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of consultations will continue on some information we don’t have, which is beyond the scope of the ministry and which will require us to connect with our colleagues in other ministries.

“But, the most important thing is that we had a very good meeting and agreed to continue with the consultations to overcome the problems bedevilling education in Nigeria,” he said.

It will be recalled that ASUU had threatened to embark on a nationwide strike over the federal government’s failure to meet its demands.

The union had charged the government to act within two weeks to address all outstanding demands by the union.

Some of the issues of contention are removal from IPPIS, Renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, all the backlog of Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) and all the outstanding salaries, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Strike averted as ASUU, FG reach agreement after closed-door meeting

Strike averted as ASUU, FG reach agreement after closed-door meeting

Complete ongoing renegotiation of agreement to avert strike, ASUU tells FG

Complete ongoing renegotiation of agreement to avert strike, ASUU tells FG

Plateau Gov’s wife raises alarm over rising cases of drug abuse in state

Plateau Gov’s wife raises alarm over rising cases of drug abuse in state

Tinubu wants Nigerians to join war against drug, promises more support for NDLEA

Tinubu wants Nigerians to join war against drug, promises more support for NDLEA

Lawyers threaten to sue IGP over alleged harassment of colleague

Lawyers threaten to sue IGP over alleged harassment of colleague

Tinubu not discriminating against North - Shettima

Tinubu not discriminating against North - Shettima

Lagbaja urges those who have taken up arms against Nigeria to embrace dialogue

Lagbaja urges those who have taken up arms against Nigeria to embrace dialogue

LP wants NLC to resolve differences with Abure after reunion with Apap faction

LP wants NLC to resolve differences with Abure after reunion with Apap faction

Let’s rally round Tinubu to salvage Nigeria, Shettima tells appointees

Let’s rally round Tinubu to salvage Nigeria, Shettima tells appointees

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Hyacinth Alia [BSG]

Gov Alia set to fight corruption in education sector through attitudinal change

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

AbdulRazaq offers condolences to ex-Senate President Saraki on mother's passing

Court dismisses suit by Binance executive, Anjarwalla against NSA, EFCC

Court dismisses suit by fleeing Binance executive, Anjarwalla against NSA, EFCC

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:Eruku]

Osun Govt on high alert for cholera, no confirmed cases reported across State