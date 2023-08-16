Stop threatening our traditional ruler, Anambra community warns Simon Ekpa

The Community sent this message at a press conference jointly held by the Aguleri Town Union leadership and Aguleri Royal cabinet at the Palace of Eze Idigo on Wednesday.

The community said Eze Idigo did not at any time visit Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained Leader of IPOB, or spoke to him on the protracted sit-at-home issue in the Southeast and so there was no need for any form of threat by Ekpa.

Chief Ifeanyi iloakasia, President-General Aguleri Community Assembly who spoke on behalf of the Community, said they were taken aback by the threat from Ekpa on their traditional ruler.

Iloakasia said it was Eze Chukwuemeka Eri, the traditional ruler of Enugwu Aguleri, one of the villages of the larger Aguleri Community, that made the visit and public announcement.

He said “Chukwuemeka Eri had the right in his capacity as ‘Eze Akajiovo’ and as a concerned stakeholder in the Southeast to visit Nnamdi Kanu and make public statements thereon without being subjected to the unwarranted backlash that we have witnessed.

“Aguleri Community Assembly has noted with displeasure and bewilderment, the various comments made by Simon Ekpa and some other members of the IPOB against Igwe Aguleri over his purported meeting with Nnamdi Kanu at Abuja.

“That Igwe Idigo, Ezeudo Aguleri, did not at any time visit Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at Abuja whether alone or in company of anybody.

“That Igwe Idigo, Ezeudo Aguleri, is probably being mistaken for Eze Chukwuemeka Eri, Eze Akajiovo, who visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and made public statements thereafter,” he said.

When contacted, Eze Chukwuemeka Eri said he visited Kanu and had received a similar threat but was not fazed by it.