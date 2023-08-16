ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Stop threatening our traditional ruler, Anambra community warns Simon Ekpa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chief Ifeanyi iloakasia, President-General Aguleri Community Assembly, said they were taken aback by the threat from Ekpa on their traditional ruler.

Simon Ekpa.
Simon Ekpa.

Recommended articles

The Community sent this message at a press conference jointly held by the Aguleri Town Union leadership and Aguleri Royal cabinet at the Palace of Eze Idigo on Wednesday.

The community said Eze Idigo did not at any time visit Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained Leader of IPOB, or spoke to him on the protracted sit-at-home issue in the Southeast and so there was no need for any form of threat by Ekpa.

Chief Ifeanyi iloakasia, President-General Aguleri Community Assembly who spoke on behalf of the Community, said they were taken aback by the threat from Ekpa on their traditional ruler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iloakasia said it was Eze Chukwuemeka Eri, the traditional ruler of Enugwu Aguleri, one of the villages of the larger Aguleri Community, that made the visit and public announcement.

He said “Chukwuemeka Eri had the right in his capacity as ‘Eze Akajiovo’ and as a concerned stakeholder in the Southeast to visit Nnamdi Kanu and make public statements thereon without being subjected to the unwarranted backlash that we have witnessed.

“Aguleri Community Assembly has noted with displeasure and bewilderment, the various comments made by Simon Ekpa and some other members of the IPOB against Igwe Aguleri over his purported meeting with Nnamdi Kanu at Abuja.

“That Igwe Idigo, Ezeudo Aguleri, did not at any time visit Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at Abuja whether alone or in company of anybody.

“That Igwe Idigo, Ezeudo Aguleri, is probably being mistaken for Eze Chukwuemeka Eri, Eze Akajiovo, who visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and made public statements thereafter,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, Eze Chukwuemeka Eri said he visited Kanu and had received a similar threat but was not fazed by it.

He said he had fruitful discussion with detained Kanu who reiterated his message for an end to the sit-at-home order on Mondays in the Southeast.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uzodimma blesses Imo-born Super Falcons players with land, cash gifts

Uzodimma blesses Imo-born Super Falcons players with land, cash gifts

Fatalities, mishaps inevitable in counterterrorism operations – Air Force

Fatalities, mishaps inevitable in counterterrorism operations – Air Force

Anambra govt seals orphanage home over illegal adoption

Anambra govt seals orphanage home over illegal adoption

Makinde advocates single tenure for govs, president, others

Makinde advocates single tenure for govs, president, others

ECOWAS military chiefs to meet in Ghana on deployment of standby force to Niger

ECOWAS military chiefs to meet in Ghana on deployment of standby force to Niger

Lagbaja visits troops in Niger, urges them to remain resolute

Lagbaja visits troops in Niger, urges them to remain resolute

Defence Chief visits wounded soldiers, pledges best treatment

Defence Chief visits wounded soldiers, pledges best treatment

FCTA to demolish about 500 unapproved buildings, structures in Dutsen-Garki

FCTA to demolish about 500 unapproved buildings, structures in Dutsen-Garki

Kano govt sets up committee to screen 10,800 workers employed by Ganduje

Kano govt sets up committee to screen 10,800 workers employed by Ganduje

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth