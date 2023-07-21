ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Stop media attacks on the judiciary, Group cautions politicians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group said that court cases would not be conducted on social media but must involve evaluation of facts and the rule of law.

Election tribunal view from a corner of the court room [Daily Post]
Election tribunal view from a corner of the court room [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

The group made the call in a statement in Lagos.

The statement was signed by VIJ Convener, Douglas Ogbankwa.

VIJ said that media attacks on tribunals were aimed at intimidating or stampeding the judiciary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Vanguard for Independence of the Judiciary views with utmost distaste, the new tactics of some political parties engaged in spilling outright falsehood against the judiciary.

“We at VIJ dare say that the judiciary remains the only forum through which lawyers and other citizens can ventilate their grievances.

“It is, therefore, instructive that we do not decimate the confidence citizens have in our court system.

“We call on lawyers to desist from providing technical support for the destruction of our judiciary and justice system and also urge parties to conduct their cases according to facts and the law,” he said.

He said that court cases would not be conducted on social media but must involve evaluation of facts and the rule of law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osun, Oyo, Ondo Assemblies collaborate for smooth legislative duties

Osun, Oyo, Ondo Assemblies collaborate for smooth legislative duties

Tinubu says military fighting irregular forces, seeks change in doctrine

Tinubu says military fighting irregular forces, seeks change in doctrine

Oshiomhole mourns Esogban of Benin Kingdom

Oshiomhole mourns Esogban of Benin Kingdom

Nigerian workers are critical players toward wealth creation – NLC

Nigerian workers are critical players toward wealth creation – NLC

Falana urges government to promote entrepreneurship for women, youths

Falana urges government to promote entrepreneurship for women, youths

Tinubu’s seven wonders in seven weeks

Tinubu’s seven wonders in seven weeks

Kano govt suspends 3 principals, rewards one for diligence

Kano govt suspends 3 principals, rewards one for diligence

Stop media attacks on the judiciary, Group cautions politicians

Stop media attacks on the judiciary, Group cautions politicians

Muslims, Christians hold special prayers for peace, rainfall in Borno

Muslims, Christians hold special prayers for peace, rainfall in Borno

Pulse Sports

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

Nigerian migrants to the UK will be heavily impacted by the new policy [AFP]

For workers to get pay raise, UK will hike visa fees for Nigerians, others