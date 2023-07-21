Stop media attacks on the judiciary, Group cautions politicians

The group made the call in a statement in Lagos.

The statement was signed by VIJ Convener, Douglas Ogbankwa.

VIJ said that media attacks on tribunals were aimed at intimidating or stampeding the judiciary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Vanguard for Independence of the Judiciary views with utmost distaste, the new tactics of some political parties engaged in spilling outright falsehood against the judiciary.

“We at VIJ dare say that the judiciary remains the only forum through which lawyers and other citizens can ventilate their grievances.

“It is, therefore, instructive that we do not decimate the confidence citizens have in our court system.

“We call on lawyers to desist from providing technical support for the destruction of our judiciary and justice system and also urge parties to conduct their cases according to facts and the law,” he said.