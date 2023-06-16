State of Emergency declared on passport issues in Nigeria

In a statement released by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Tony Akuneme, it was revealed that Adepoju inaugurated a state-of-the-art Visa-on-Arrival Lounge at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport as part of the NIS's efforts to improve the overall travel experience for visitors entering Nigeria.

The Acting CGI emphasised the urgent need to address the challenges faced by Nigerians in obtaining passports. She stated, "The state of emergency declaration on passport issues signifies the renewed commitment of NIS to resolve the challenges faced by Nigerians seeking to obtain passports." Adepoju called for all stakeholders to prioritise efficiency, transparency, and excellence in service delivery.

To ensure the effective resolution of the passport crisis, Adepoju announced a comprehensive plan of action. She directed all Passport Control Officers, relevant units, and personnel, including Missions abroad, to eliminate any hindrances that prevent Nigerians from accessing passports promptly. The NIS is leveraging technology and implementing robust administrative measures to enhance the passport application and issuance process.

