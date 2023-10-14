ADVERTISEMENT
Stamp out economic saboteurs – Lagbaja charges troops

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagbaja also admonished troops not to violate the codes of conduct guiding the execution of their operations to ensure the safety and security of the society.

Stamp out economic saboteurs – Lagbaja charges troops
Stamp out economic saboteurs – Lagbaja charges troops [NAN]

Lagbaja gave the charge in Port Harcourt while addressing troops during his maiden working tour to the Division Area of Responsibility (AoR).

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The COAS reiterated that the main focus of the Federal Government was economic recovery, security and infrastructural development.

He said the nation would not experience meaningful economic recovery without having a firm grip on the oil industry, adding that the services of troops were critical to securing the nation’s oil industry.

He, however, urged them to be loyal, disciplined and committed to their constitutional responsibilities, adding that their loyalty was first to the constitution and government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Lagbaja also admonished troops not to violate the codes of conduct guiding the execution of their operations to ensure the safety and security of the society.

He emphasised his desire to continually receive positive feedback about troops of the Division throughout the period of Exercise STILL WATERS III.

During the visit, the COAS inaugurated landmark projects as well as critical operational platforms needed to rejig amphibious operations in the Niger Delta region.

He said the set of 10 Gunboats procured was the first, adding that efforts were ongoing to acquire more platforms that would improve the operational capability of the army in the riverine domain.

The COAS also emphasised the importance of inter-agency collaboration.

“We brought you here together with the personnel of other security agencies so that you can work together in a multi-agency environment, essentially to consolidate existing inter-agency cooperation.

“You must work together, you must work as comrades,” he said.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam appreciated the COAS for his strategic, moral and financial support to the Division.

Abdussalam said Exercise STILL WATERS III would provide an opportunity for commanders and operatives to carry out effective operational planning, logistics preparation and conduct of Military Operations Other than War (MOOW) as well as tactical amphibious operations.

The GOC added that the exercise would also focus on the conduct of civil-military activities geared towards winning the hearts and minds of the local populace.

Highlights of the visit were the flag off of Exercise STILL WATERS III in Rivers and a courtesy call on Gov. Siminalayi Fubara.

He also inaugurated 10 Gunboats, re-modelled 6 Division Headquarters Complex reception, twin Regimental Sergeant Majors quarters, Ordnance tailoring factory, remodelled Corpers’ Lodge and new office complex to accommodate the Headquarters 26 Support Engineer Regiment among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Stamp out economic saboteurs – Lagbaja charges troops

Stamp out economic saboteurs – Lagbaja charges troops

