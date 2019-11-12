Starting from the take off point at St Saviour’s School in Ikoyi, the young athletes left no one in doubt about their readiness to dominate in long distance races as they dictated the pace from the take off and all around the Ikoyi axis much to the delight of their parents and loved ones.

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

Themed Active Kids Rock, the mini-marathon which the organizers said would improve the quality of lives of kids through the promotion of fitness, athletics and wellness lived up to its billing as future athletics champions were unearthed. Fani-kayode Fafunwa won the 1.2km race (boys) while Ayodele Abigail came tops in the female category. For the 3km race, Arinze Okoli and Ojo Kehinde came out tops in the male and female categories respectively. For the second consecutive time Jaiyeola Taiwo emerged winner of the keenly contested male category of the 5km race while Olubunmi Israel ran to victory in first place for the female 5km race.

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

Chairperson of the planning committee of the Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon, Mrs Adenike Kuti said though the fundamental objective of the school is robust academic development, sport is also an integral part of the overall grooming of the children to prepare them for a healthy lifestyle. She described the children’s performance as amazing and was particularly happy that the Mini-Marathon served its purpose of being an avenue for the students, parents, school management and well-wishers to keep fit and also have fun.

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

2-time winner of the 5km race, Jaiyeola Taiwo attributed his victory to hard work and dedication. He disclosed that he trains 7 days a week and the victory will challenge him to go for bigger tournaments even as he commended the organizers for the opportunity to showcase his ability.

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

Renowned fitness coach Maje Ayida, aerobics and dance instructor Vicky Akingbade and charity marathoner Adjarho David Obaroh popularly known as World Wrapperman, were also on ground to support the kids at the exciting event.

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

The Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon 2019 was a major draw on social media, going viral on Instagram, peaking at number 1 trending topic in Nigeria and reaching over 15 million people via Twitter. Keep the conversation going and share your experience from the event using the hashtag #LagosKidsRun.

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

As was the case with previous editions of the Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon, the organizers will donate proceeds from ticket sales to support a children’s Non-Governmental Organization.

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund hosts thrilling 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon

This is a featured post.