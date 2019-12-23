Justice Ahmed Mohammed of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has withdrawn from the fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by Omoyele Sowore, the ‘RevolutionNow’ protest convener.

Going by the new development, Justice Mohammed would no longer preside over the suit, seeking an order for Sowore's release from custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), had taken over the case against activist and politician, Omoyele Sowore. [Guardian]

During the hearing of Sowore’s application for the enforcement of his rights on Monday, December 23, 2019, Justice Mohammed ruled that he could not hear Sowore’s case, saying it was the fair, just and proper thing to do in view of the previous publications by Sowore’s medium, Sahara Reporters, which accused him of taking bribe in a case to influence the outcome of the case.

The case in question is the trial of a former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam, who is now being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before another judge of the court, Justice Okon Abang.

Justice Mohammed stated that the reports by Sahara Reporters in 2016 and 2019 made him to withdraw from the ex-governor’s trial.

He recalled that when the first report was published in 2016, he was prevailed upon by the prosecution and defence teams to continue with the case.

He said on continuing with the case, a similar report was published in June this year, adding that the situation put him in a situation whereby if he ruled in favour of Sowore, it could be perceived as having been blackmailed by Sowore to so rule, and that in the event that he ruled against the activist, he could be perceived as being vengeful.

“Justice is rooted in confidence. That is to say none of the parties should have fear or apprehension that he will not get justice before a court," the judge stated.

Mohammed then ordered that the case file be sent back to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, for reassignment to another judge.

The DSS first arrested Sowore and his co-defendants Olawale Bakare on Saturday, August 3, 2019, over their planned nationwide protests.

Following their arrest, the activists were charged with treasonable felony among other offences.