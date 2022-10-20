South-East senators plead with Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu

What happened: Recall that an Abuja Appellate Court had on Thursday, October 14, 2022, struck out all the charges brought against the IPOB leader by the government and ruled that he be released from the State Security Service (DSS) custody.

The court ruled that the federal government's action to “extraordinarily renditioned” Kanu to Nigeria violated the country’s extradition treaty and also constituted a breach of Kanu’s fundamental human rights.

FG remains adamant: Reacting to the court pronouncement, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, stated that the judgement only discharged and did not acquit the separatist leader.

Malami's word: “Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predate rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination. The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on judgment on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues.”

Senators appeal to Buhari: Meanwhile, the South East Caucus in the Senate has implored the President to take advantage of the Appeal Court ruling to pursue a political solution to solve the lingering problem.

As contained in a statement co-signed by the 14 South-East Senators on Thursday, October 20, 2022, the Caucus urged the Federal Government not to appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court in the interest of the country’s unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

The statement was signed by; Senators Orji Kalu (Majority Whip), Chukwuka Utazi (Minority Whip), Enyinnaya Abaribe, Uche Ekwunife, Stella Oduah, Sam Egwu, Obinna Ogba, Theodore Orji, Chimaroke Nnamani, Michael Nnachi, Onyewuchi Ezenwa, Rochas Okorocha, Frank Ibezim and Ifeanyi Uba.

The senators noted that going against the Appeal Court ruling would engender mixed interpretation, which may be injurious to the unity and corporate existence of the country.

The statement read: “We should be mindful of our diversity and the strengths we as a country derived therefrom. This is the time to show magnanimity and statesmanship. The Appeal Court has provided the leeway for the authorities to walk the talk as ones desirous of preserving Nigeria’s unity and respect for her diversity.

“Not appealing the matter and resorting to a political solution will in no way question the enormous powers of the federal government, rather it would enhance its prestige as a government in love with all segments of the Nigerian society.