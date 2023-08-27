ADVERTISEMENT
South African in NDLEA net for attempting to export meth through Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

The operatives also destroyed three hectares of Indian hemp in the forest.

The South African arrested with illicit drugs. [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that Jean-Pierre concealed the drugs in his luggage while heading to the Middle East through an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the suspect arrived in Lagos through Abidjan, on Saturday Aug. 19.

“He came to Abuja on Tuesday, Aug. 22 and took possession of the brown bag containing the drug consignment on Wednesday Aug. 23.

“It was after this that he headed to the Abuja airport for his flight out of Nigeria,’’ Babafemi stated.

He stated also that NDLEA operatives stormed Uzebba Forest in Owan West local government area of Edo on Thursday, Aug. 24, and arrested one Esazobor Ohioze (33) for keeping 54.3kg of Indian hemp.

NDLEA operatives also frustrated efforts by a transnational drug cartel to move 117g of Ketamine, neatly concealed in a pair of leather slippers being shipped to Indonesia, Babafemi stated.

The NDLEA spokesman stated also that its operatives attached to a courier firm in Lagos intercepted 2.14kg of skunk hidden in the walls of a local wooden drum recently.

