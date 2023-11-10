ADVERTISEMENT
Some Bishops advised me not to pick Fubara as my successor - Wike

Nurudeen Shotayo

Wike urged those fanning the embers of crisis in Rivers to desist so that the state would continue on the path of peace and development.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and his successor and Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and his successor and Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara

Wike and Fubara were at the centre of a recent political crisis in Rivers over a breakdown of agreement between the duo. The minister picked the governor to succeed him and was integral in the process that led to his emergence during the 2023 governorship election.

However, the Rivers State House of Assembly recently attempted to impeach Fubara over alleged deviation from the terms of the agreement with his predecessor.

The move fell through after the governor and his supporters stormed the assembly complex on Monday, October 30, 3023, to thwart the impeachment proceeding.

The duo have since reconciled their differences after the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the matter.

But, speaking at an event at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, Wike said Fubara wouldn't even have become governor if he had followed the advice given to him by some Christian Bishops.

The minister made this known while speaking as the Special Guest and Chief Launcher of a book titled, ‘Law and Society: A Compendium of Speeches and Addresses,’ written by the former Chief Judge of the state and Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of the governing council of Rivers State University, Justice Iche Ndu.

While admitting that there was a misunderstanding between himself and his successor, the former governor warned those fanning the embers of war in the state to desist from such adventure so that the state would continue on the path of peace.

He also condemned those weaving ethnic narratives around the recent political crisis, reminding them that he remains a man of character, which was why President Bola Tinubu found him worthy of a place in his cabinet.

The minister said, “I am a man of character. I would not have been the minister of FCT, a non-member of the APC to become minister of FCT, then you should know that I am a man of character.

“If I had followed you people who are Bishops today, Fubara would not have been Governor. The way you people are pushing to go, if I had followed that path and supported the person you wanted me to support it would not have been possible.

“So, I urge all of you, if you want to help, help. If you cannot help, do not cause war.

“I do not know where you are getting the problem, if there is a problem you will see it. Let nobody deceive you, If I say there would be a problem, there would be. I do not need to win, when you want to make peace, open your door so when you make the peace, it will follow you.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

