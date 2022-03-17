Soludo apologises over fight between Obiano’s wife and Bianca at his inauguration

The fisticuffs between Ebelechukwu, the former first lady of the state, and Bianca disrupted Soludo’s inauguration on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

In a statement by the governor’s media aide, Joe Anatune, Soludo described the fight as a momentary breach of protocol.

He said the breach was caused by improper communication which arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved.

The statement added that the breach happened after the wife of the former governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano, approached Mrs Bianca Ojukwu and muttered some words.

“Sadly, the fight took the shine off the main event of the day,

“Anambra State has over the years been known for a huge stock of social harmony, and the stock will increase substantially in the years ahead as part of the concerted effort to accelerate the state’s development,” the statement reads in part.