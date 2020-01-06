The Shi'ites group, protested the killing of Soleimani in Banex, Wuse Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Monday, January 6, 2020.

It would be recalled that the top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed following an airstrike by the United States of America.

However, the Shi’ite members also demanded the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat who has been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since December 12, 2015.

Shiites protest in Abuja, burn US flag (Twitter/@tosinadeda)

Shiites protest in Abuja, burn US flag (Twitter/@tosinadeda)

Shiites protest in Abuja, burn US flag (Twitter/@tosinadeda)

They also burnt a flag of the United States of America and carried placards condemning the killing of the top Iranian general, chanting, “Death To America.”

ALSO READ: El-Zakzaky has eaten N164.5m worth of food in DSS custody

Today, January 6, 2020, the Police Command in Plateau State said it had deployed its personnel to key areas to prevent the breakdown of law and order following the killing of the top Iranian general.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, DSP Terna Tyopev who made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen revealed that the command acted based on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.