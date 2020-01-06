DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

He added that the command acted based on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

NAN reports that the IGP had on Sunday placed police commands and formations nationwide on red alert following intelligence reports that some domestic interests were planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage.

The killing of the Iranian military commander through a drone strike on his convoy at the Baghdad International Airport raised the level of tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

According to Tyopev, the command is taking the directive seriously.

“We are very serious about the directive from the IGP and that is why we have deployed our men to sensitive areas and places where the U.S. has interest.

“We are not taking anything to chance because the world is a global village and what happens elsewhere could have a ripple effect here.

“That is why we have to take measures to avert it.

“Even if anything will happen in Nigeria, we don’t want it to start from Plateau and so we have done the needful in that regard,” he said.

Tyopev called on residents of the state to remain calm and to desist from acts that could constitute security threat to the state.

He added that the police and other security agencies were working assiduously to safeguard the lives and property of people of the state.