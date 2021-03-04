During a reunion ceremony involving parents and the Jangebe schoolgirls who were abducted by terrorists and freed this week, soldiers reportedly opened fire because parents were in a hurry to take their kids back home.

279 schoolgirls were abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talatu-Mafara local government area of Zamfara State, on Friday, February 26, 2021.

They were set free on March 2, 2021.

After their release, the girls were kept in the custody of the Zamfara State government and given medical treatment in the state capital Gusau, before Wednesday's official handover ceremony.

The BBC reports that at least three people were reportedly shot at the official handover ceremony and that it is unclear if there were any deaths.

Schoolgirls abducted by bandits in Jangebe, Zamfara [Zamfara State Government]

Parents were said to have become frustrated at how long the ceremony was taking and started throwing stones at government officials, the report states.

One mother at the reunion told AFP that parents became angry at the length of the reunion because they wanted to get back home before dark, as the roads were unsafe.

President Buhari has declared Zamfara State a no-fly zone in the wake of the spate of abductions and insecurity in the region, ordered security operatives to gun down anyone wielding a gun and banned mining activities in the state.