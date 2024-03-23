ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Soldiers rescue 16 kidnapped pupils, woman in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buba also said troops were deploying the same effort to track down the culprits responsible for the killing of 18 soldiers in the Okuama community in Delta on March 14.

Soldiers rescue 16 kidnapped pupils, woman in Sokoto
Soldiers rescue 16 kidnapped pupils, woman in Sokoto

Recommended articles

A statement by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba said that the hostages were rescued on Thursday by the military in collaboration with local authorities and government agencies in a coordinated search and rescue operation.

He said the rescued hostages had been handed over to the Sokoto State Government for further action.

According to him, the armed forces are extending all efforts and resources to find other innocent hostages and track down the terrorists that perpetrated those crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These efforts will continue until they are found and the terrorists arrested, tried and brought to justice.

“The military will not rest until all kidnapped hostages are rescued,” he said.

Buba also said troops were deploying the same effort to track down the culprits responsible for the killing of 18 soldiers in the Okuama community in Delta on March 14.

“Indeed, to curb the freedom of action of terrorists and the perpetrators of insecurity across the country, the military has released a banner of wanted terrorists and their cohorts.

“The banners would be deployed in strategic areas across the country. The deployment of the banner is for ease of recognition and arrest of the wanted persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The public is urged to cooperate and report, please,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lai Mohammed recalls how fake news nearly ruined his 40-year-old marriage

Lai Mohammed recalls how fake news nearly ruined his 40-year-old marriage

Adelabu reiterates plan to raise power generation to 6,500MW in 6 months

Adelabu reiterates plan to raise power generation to 6,500MW in 6 months

Soldiers rescue 16 kidnapped pupils, woman in Sokoto

Soldiers rescue 16 kidnapped pupils, woman in Sokoto

Nasarawa University VC blames fatal rice stampede on students’ impatience

Nasarawa University VC blames fatal rice stampede on students’ impatience

Police deal with case of 'aggressive' big dog that attacked small dog

Police deal with case of 'aggressive' big dog that attacked small dog

Muslims find it difficult to get partners in South-East - Imo Chief Imam

Muslims find it difficult to get partners in South-East - Imo Chief Imam

Wike vows to cooperate with Defence Chief to curb insecurity in FCT

Wike vows to cooperate with Defence Chief to curb insecurity in FCT

Military kills 106 terrorists, arrests 103 in 1 week

Military kills 106 terrorists, arrests 103 in 1 week

Amotekun arrests 2 suspected kidnappers at Osun schools

Amotekun arrests 2 suspected kidnappers at Osun schools

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Zubaida Umar

President Tinubu appoints Zubaida Umar as new NEMA DG

Tinubu planting better future, harvest time coming — PDP lawmaker to Nigerians

Tinubu planting better future, harvest time coming — PDP lawmaker to Nigerians

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Stop hate speech against Igbos, it could lead to pogrom, Ohanaeze to other tribes

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Police recover fabricated pistol, rifle from suspected kidnapper in Kaduna