Soldiers rescue 16 kidnapped pupils, woman in Sokoto

A statement by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba said that the hostages were rescued on Thursday by the military in collaboration with local authorities and government agencies in a coordinated search and rescue operation.

He said the rescued hostages had been handed over to the Sokoto State Government for further action.

According to him, the armed forces are extending all efforts and resources to find other innocent hostages and track down the terrorists that perpetrated those crimes.

“These efforts will continue until they are found and the terrorists arrested, tried and brought to justice.

“The military will not rest until all kidnapped hostages are rescued,” he said.

Buba also said troops were deploying the same effort to track down the culprits responsible for the killing of 18 soldiers in the Okuama community in Delta on March 14.

“Indeed, to curb the freedom of action of terrorists and the perpetrators of insecurity across the country, the military has released a banner of wanted terrorists and their cohorts.

“The banners would be deployed in strategic areas across the country. The deployment of the banner is for ease of recognition and arrest of the wanted persons.

