news

The Nasarawa State Police Command has alleged that 'suspected military men' killed six people suspected to be Fulani herders at Akpanagya, in the Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to a report by The Punch, the command's spokesperson, ASP Usman Samaila, said officers found six dead bodies at the scene of the incident after they were informed that military men from Benue carried out an operation.

He noted that the "wild operation" was formed by the military personnel to prevent an unabated crisis between Fulani herders and Tiv farmers at Benue and Nasarawa states border.

He said, "The command is aware of the incident that took place in the Keana Local Government Area of the state.

"I can confirm to you that our men went to the scene of the incident and recovered about six dead bodies killed by the suspected military men in the area."

Miyetti Allah says 150 cows were also killed

While expressing sadness over the incident, the chairman of the Nasarawa chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) , Muhammed Hussein, said the soldiers also killed 150 cows.

He alleged that the soldiers invaded a Fulani settlement and shot six, including a traditional title holder.

He said, "We are not happy that six of our members were shot dead by some bad eggs who are in the military. If the military suspects any Fulani man for any crime, they should arrest and prosecute him and not to just kill like that.

"I am not aware of what led to the attack but I was informed that some soldiers just invaded a Fulani settlement and shot six of our people, including a traditional title holder in the Fulani community.

"We want the government to investigate and punish the soldiers who carried out the killing because we are not going to take it.

"If you claim that the Fulani people committed a crime, how about the cows, what did the cows do that they will kill 150 cows?"

ALSO READ: "Life of a human being is so precious", Miyetti Allah condemns Plateau killings

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, said he had not yet been briefed on the alleged incident and promised to reach the brigade commanders and officers.

Samaila disclosed that police officers have been drafted to Keana LGA to stop any other attacks in the general area.