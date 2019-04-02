Owerrem was charged with three counts of disobedience to standing order, assault, and defilement, according to a report by Sahara Reporters.

While delivering his judgement on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, the President of the Court, Major General Yakubu Auta, disclosed that the accused testified that he slapped, dragged and inserted his finger into the private parts of the victim.

He ruled, "In view of this, the honourable court is convinced that the accused person defiled the girl. On count three, the accused testified that he slapped and dragged the victim, and also confessed that he inserted his finger into her private parts.

"The finding of this honourable court clearly shows that you are guilty on counts 1 and 3, but on the second count charge, the court finds you not guilty."

Even though he was acquitted on the charge of disobedience to standing order, Owerrem was found guilty on the two other charges and dismissed from the Armed Forces.

The crime reportedly took place in 2018 when Owerrem was the Officer Commanding of the Special Force Battallion near Bakassi IDP camp.

Several complaints have been raised in the past few years about the widespread sexual abuse of IDPs by soldiers and operatives of other security agencies tasked with protecting the victims of Boko Haram's 10-year terrorist insurgency in the northeast region.

Many of the allegations are usually met with denial by authorities.