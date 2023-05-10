The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sokoto university admits 4,415 students

News Agency Of Nigeria

The vice-chancellor further stated that the university was fast growing and moving to the next phase of academic and physical development.

Prof. Bashiru Garba, the university’s Vice-Chancellor, stated this during the matriculation ceremony for the two sessions in Sokoto on Wednesday.

He said for 2021/2022 academic session, the Institution 3,579 undergraduates UTME and Direct Entries applications, out of which 1,786 candidates gained admission.

“While for the 2022/2023 session, 6,480 candidates applied for admission, but only 2,626 secure admission for the various degree programmes of the university.

“This brings the total admitted candidates for the two academic sessions to 4,415 students, out of which only about 2,900 students registered for the combined session,” he said.

Garba added that the merger of the two sessions followed the recent strike by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), which led to the closure of the institution for eight months.

The vice-chancellor further stated that the university was fast growing and moving to the next phase of academic and physical development.

“The university had been granted approval by the National University Commission (NUC) to commence 39 postgraduate programmes in our various faculties,” he said.

Garba appreciated the state government and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), for the numerous achievements recorded in the university.

He appealed to the state government to consider the payment of outstanding allowances of visiting and sabbatical lecturers in the university.

The vice-chancellor called on the government to approve the university’s request for the recruitment of more staffers for the approved PG programmes, as well as for the new faculties in the institution.

Garba urged the students to embrace self-discipline, self-reliance and a good mode of dressing.

He also admonished them to be faithful to their studies and general comportment within and outside the campus.

He said the event was of great importance to the university, staffers and students, adding, “it marks the official enrolment of the matriculating students into the institution and it is the 9th in the series.”

ADVERTISEMENT

