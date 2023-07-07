Sokoto's Governor Aliyu forced to drive himself due to driver's late-coming

The governor was reported to have driven himself to the Government House around 8:30 am, because his official driver was too late to do his job.

"I drove myself to the office because my driver did not come in time," a report by Daily Trust quoted the governor as telling journalists on Thursday.

When the governor reached the Government House and realised several other staff were late to work, he ordered the security guards to lock the gate and stop anyone from entering.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gate remained closed till 1 pm on Thursday, with many senior staff and aides of the governor affected.

"This is not a matter of joke. I promised the people of Sokoto State that I would not betray their trust nor allow any public officers to do so.

"You either work or return our money. You cannot collect our money without justifying it," the governor said.

Aliyu did not announce what he plans to do to his driver and other affected staff.

Since his inauguration on May 29, the governor has been vocal about making governance more efficient.

ADVERTISEMENT