Governor disguises himself inside keke for surprise visit to check out hospital

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto visited the hospital in a tricycle in order to get first hand information from its workers.

Sokoto State governor, Ahmad Aliyu [Channels TV]
Abubakar Bawa, the Press Secretary to the governor, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Sokoto.

Bawa said that the governor's decision to visit the health facility unannounced followed series of concerns raised by citizens of the state over poor service delivery.

The press secretary added that other concerns that forced the governor to visit the hospital were dilapidated structures, erratic power supply, dearth of manpower and lack of functional medical equipment, among others.

He noted that the governor visited the hospital in a tricycle in order to get first hand information from its workers.

"I was surprised with what I saw during my visit to the hospital which lasted for four hours; it afforded me opportunity to see things for myself.

"Patients and their relatives are subjected to all kinds of hazardous situations owing to dirty environment and lack of functional equipment in the medical facility.

"Patient relatives rely solely on their personal alternative source of power, due to the erratic electricity supply in the hospital.

"Therefore, I have directed the management of the hospital to see me for further discussion on how to remedy the situation," Bawa quoted the governor saying.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the poor state of things at the hospital may not be unconnected with the inability of past administration in the state to release the monthly allocations due to the hospital.

