ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Despite outcry, Sokoto Gov signs law stripping Sultan power to make appointments

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor emphasised that signing the amended laws demonstrates his administration’s respect for the rule of law.

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State [NAN]
Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State [NAN]

Recommended articles

Speaking on Thursday after signing six Executive Bills recently passed by the state House of Assembly, Aliyu explained that the amendments were aimed at removing ambiguities and inconsistencies with the nation’s Constitution.

Aliyu said, “It is well known that in every society, laws are enacted and amended to suit the needs of the time and the interests of the governed, in line with current circumstances.

“In Nigeria, we have witnessed a series of constitutional amendments to give the country laws that ensure peace, tranquillity, and socio-political development.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aliyu said that Sokoto State, like other states, has amended various laws under previous administrations to foster peace and development.

He expressed concern over the unnecessary tension created by the proposed amendments.

“Some reactions were politically motivated, while others were made ignorantly without proper inquiry into the details and intentions of the amendments.

“I appreciate our Ulama for their concern, but remind them that they represent Allah’s Messenger. They should not allow lazy politicians to use them for political gains,” he advised.

The governor emphasised that signing the amended laws demonstrates his administration’s respect for the rule of law.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured the citizens that his administration would continue to listen to their aspirations and ensure that any laws made or amended aligned with the nation’s constitution.

“Whenever we encounter any law that does not serve the interests of our people, we will replace it with one that protects their interests,” Aliyu stated.

The governor expressed gratitude to the members of the state House of Assembly for their maturity and patriotism in handling the amendments.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to collaborating with traditional rulers and the Sultanate Council for the good of the state and the nation.

Aliyu also thanked the people of Sokoto State for their unwavering support and sought further assistance to achieve the administration’s development goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim (APC-Kware), said the passage of these Bills demonstrates the government’s commitment to enhancing citizens’ welfare and well-being.

Ibrahim noted that the Assembly made the legislative process more inclusive and participatory by inviting relevant stakeholders to discuss the Bills.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the amended bills included those on the Arabic and Islamic Board, Rural Roads and Land Tenancy.

Others were those of Zakkat and Endowment Agency, Prohibition of Discrimination against Persons with Disability, and the Local Government Consolidated Law 2009.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Despite outcry, Sokoto Gov signs law stripping Sultan power to make appointments

Despite outcry, Sokoto Gov signs law stripping Sultan power to make appointments

Oyo SUBEB shuts portal after 52,423 apply for teaching jobs

Oyo SUBEB shuts portal after 52,423 apply for teaching jobs

Obaseki inaugurates 20-member transition committee for smooth power transfer

Obaseki inaugurates 20-member transition committee for smooth power transfer

Kaduna male teacher confesses to kissing, romancing 4 boys, threatens to kill them

Kaduna male teacher confesses to kissing, romancing 4 boys, threatens to kill them

A happy worker is a productive worker - Tinubu states commitment to minimum wage

A happy worker is a productive worker - Tinubu states commitment to minimum wage

Man caught with over 100 snakes in his pants while crossing Chinese border

Man caught with over 100 snakes in his pants while crossing Chinese border

Otti disburses ₦1bn interest-free loan to business owners in Abia

Otti disburses ₦1bn interest-free loan to business owners in Abia

Ghanaian shopkeeper wins right to remain in the UK after 50-year residency

Ghanaian shopkeeper wins right to remain in the UK after 50-year residency

Kaduna Assembly amends electoral law, discards electronic voting

Kaduna Assembly amends electoral law, discards electronic voting

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Protesting youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue, says official [Vanguard News]

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse