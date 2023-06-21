Sokoto Gov Aliyu appoints SSG, CoS, 5 aides
The government announced that the appointments take immediate effect.
Addressing newsmen in Sokoto, the governors’ media aide, Malam Abubakar Bawa, also announced the appointment of three Senior Special Assistants and two Special Assistants to the governor.
The appointments take immediate effect, Bawa said.
