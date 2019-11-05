The well-rated Chat App by Nigerians both at home and in diaspora was initially introduced last year as a BETA version.

The new full release uses a standard encryption mechanism to keep communication safe and secure! Making sure that only the recipient of a message is able to decrypt same. Encryption algorithms are RSA-2048 and C4+.

Our Security and Privacy policy; We don’t keep any user's communications on any servers. Your messages only belong to you and are seen by you and your intended recipient, said by Simple Azenabor the founder.

SoftTalk Messenger comes fully loaded with features that you can not find in any of the current messaging apps in the country and across the world such as the ability to make outbound calls directly to mobile and landline with the embedded free monthly packages.

However, when a user wants to talk more, he has the option to top up credit to call the world at the best possible calling rate. This feature will benefits more to Nigerians in diaspora who often pay through their nose to call back families and loved ones in Nigeria.

The Nigeria's Messenger has since been shared by Chairman /CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, adding credibility and validation to the App.

SoftTalk Messenger hits over 100K downloads within 48 hours of its Full Version release.

According to the developer and CEO, Simple Azenabor, SoftTalk messenger is well-positioned to solving local problems and contributing to the Nigerian economy by way of creating local jobs. He, however, call on the federal government to create an enabling environment for skilled and talented Nigerian entrepreneurs both at home and abroad to consider investing in the country.

SoftTalk Messenger is now available on both android and iPhone App-stores.

