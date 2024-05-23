ADVERTISEMENT
Social media addiction leads to intellectual disorder, depression, anxiety

News Agency Of Nigeria

Youths are urged to prioritise engagement in physical activities.

A lady on social media [Carnegie Mellon University]

Babaji stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Bauchi. He said that social media users stand the risk of developing mental disorders as such they should prioritise engagement in physical activities.

According to Babaji, persistent engagement in social media contributes to psychiatric cases, especially among the youth. He said that studies had established a strong link between heavy social media use and increased risk of depression, anxiety, and loneliness, among others.

The medical expert, therefore, cautioned people against adverse social media use to improve their mental health.

“Social media users should be moderate in their activities.

“Social media is another leading cause of intellectual disorder. Users tend to withdraw from social activities, and engagement, and become isolated and attached to their gadgets.

“This is not healthy as social interaction is good for mental health,” he said.

Babaji also urged parents and guardians to counsel their wards on the use of social media to limit the risk.

Social media addiction leads to intellectual disorder, depression, anxiety

