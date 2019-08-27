Abdulrazaq made the plea in Ilorin on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the 17th Annual Scientific Conference of the Forum of Heads of Nursing Institutions in Nigeria.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, said his recent visit to the Children’s Hospital in Ilorin affirmed nurses as humanitarian workers who bear much responsibilities.

” Apart from drugs or injections given, a good dose of kindness and understanding from caregivers like nurses helps quick recovery in no small measure.

“I urge you to continue to be at your best at all times,” Abdulrazaq said.

“A few days ago, I was at the Children’s Hospital at Centre Igboro here in Ilorin. For many of us who grew up in this ancient community, that hospital holds so much memories for us as children.

“It was, and still is, the foremost facility for children here in Ilorin, and that means that whoever that has been posted there is more or less a humanitarian worker who bears so much responsibility to not just the state but to humanity.

“While at Centre Igboro as we call the hospital, I saw our nurses and the female doctors on duty at their best. I was moved to tears to see that in this age when self gratification is what matters to many, there are still selfless people who have taken it upon themselves to be good.

“I did express my profound appreciation to them for their care and dedication. They were simply going beyond the call of duty and that is something that really amazes me. It gives me greater hope about humanity.

“We are committed making life worth living for not just the citizens but every law abiding resident of the state,” he added.

The governor described nursing as a vocation and nurses as heroes whose job transcends the four walls of hospitals.

Abdulrasaq also said government had prioritised the welfare of its workers, including nurses, and assured the people that the administration would stay true to its campaign promises.

He pledged that the government effort was targeted at making quality health care available, affordable and accessible to its citizens, adding that no stone would be left unturned to make quality healthcare system work in the state.

Also speaking, the wife of the governor, Olufolake, who was also represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Rhoda Ajiboye, commended nurses for their humanitarian services.

Mr Faruq Abubakar, the Registrar, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, in his lecture, “Technological Innovations in Healthcare: Implication for Nursing Education and Training,” said technology had greatly improved the performance of health practitioners and urged them to embrace ICT

The National Chairman, Forum of Heads of Nursing Institutions in Nigeria, Dr Aminu Abdullahi, commended the state government for its hospitality and urged participants at the conference to take full advantage of the forum to improve their performance.

The Chairman of the occasion, Mr Ayo Fagbemi, noted that nurses had become professors as a result of technological advancement and research.

Fagbemi, who doubles as the Chairman, Kwara State Nurses Elders Forum, called on government at all levels to give priority to quality healthcare delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants at the conference were drawn from across the country.