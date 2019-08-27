A Federal High Court judge, Idrissa Saleh, who was declared missing since Saturday, August 24, 2019, has been found.

According to Punch, Saleh was found at a filling station in Nyanya, a boundary town between Abuja and Nasarawa state on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

“The missing judge has been found; he was located at a filling station in Nyanya,” said FCT police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah.

Manzah could not, however, ascertain if the judge was found by either the Police or his family members.

The judge allegedly discharged himself from a hospital where he was undergoing treatment and went out in a taxi to an unknown location since Saturday.

Saleh’s disappearance caused a frenzy at the hospital and among his family members who reported the incident to the Police.

"The judge left the hospital where he was being treated without informing the management," a family member said according to Punch.

“Justice Saleh was admitted in the hospital and he left in a taxi without disclosing his whereabouts to anyone.

“Even the management of the hospital was not aware of his movement. I think he has a problem, which he didn’t share with anyone, but the Police are treating it as a case of missing person and they are actively searching for him as we speak.”

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Bala Ciroma, had said the matter was not considered a kidnap case.