Shettima to deliver keynote speech at World Food Prize Foundation in USA

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shettima plans to use the platform to push for commitments in achieving Tinubu’s mandates for Nigeria’s agro-food sector.

Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima [Presidency]
Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, made this known in a statement on Monday. According to Nkwocha, the vice-president will also meet with the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, at the event.

He said; “Also, Shettima will later participate in a side event on the African Agriculture Dialogue on Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones.

“On Thursday, October 26, the vice-president will take part in a fireside chat with the AfDB President.”

Nkwocha said that the Borlaug Dialogue would bring together individuals from more than 65 countries to address cutting-edge issues related to global food security and nutrition. He said this year’s theme is ” Transforming Food Systems: A Global Action Agenda”.

He said that Shettima would use the platform to speak to Nigeria’s strong agricultural sector potential. Shettima would push for commitments in achieving President Bola Tinubu’s mandates and programmes for Nigeria’s agro-food sector.

Nkwocha said that the vice-president was also slated to meet with major stakeholders and investors across the United States after the event.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Shettima to deliver keynote speech at World Food Prize Foundation in USA

