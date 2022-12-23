ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oil Spills: Shell accepts to pay €15m compensation to 3 farmers in Niger Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shell, an international energy company, has accepted to pay €15 million in compensation to three Nigerian farmers and their villages in Niger Delta.

Oil Spills: Shell accepts to pay €15m compensation to 3 farmers in Niger Delta.
Oil Spills: Shell accepts to pay €15m compensation to 3 farmers in Niger Delta.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A Dutch Court in 2021 ordered the international company to pay the claimants compensation over the oil spills that took place in the villages between 2004 and 2007.

Goi is in Rivers; Oruma, Bayelsa while Ikot Ada Udo is in Akwa Ibom of Nigeria’s Niger Delta region.

A statement on Friday in Benin by Mr Philip Jakpor, Media Head, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), described the historic victory at the courts and the acceptance of Shell to do the needful as a victory for all.

Jakpor said the company had also agreed to install a leak detection system to prevent future oil spills.

Chima Williams, a counsel in the case and the Executive Director, ERA/FoEN, said the resilience of the farmers and the communities was a model that would galvanise other impacted communities in the region and elsewhere.

“Justice may have been delayed but it has now been served. The resilience of the farmers, their communities and their determination to make Shell pay is a model that will galvanise other impacted communities in the Niger Delta and elsewhere to act and stay on course.

“Shell’s acceptance to pay compensation and install a leak detection system is both unprecedented and signals a victory for all parties – the victims, environmental justice campaigners and Shell.

“Furthermore, if Shell can do this, it means that there is no hiding place for any corporate polluter as they may run, but cannot hide from the long arms of the law,” he said.

One of the plaintiffs in the case, Mr Eric Dooh, said the compensation would enhance a total transformation of the people as well as reinvestment in the community.

“The compensation we receive from the court case in the Netherlands will enhance a total transformation of the community people and myself in terms of reinvestment in our environment.

“It will be a relief for all of us when the money is finally paid as compensation for our losses after a long time of legal action against Shell,” said Dooh.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Passenger dies as 2 boats collide in Badagry

Passenger dies as 2 boats collide in Badagry

NYCN, CSOs protest at CBN headquarters, demand Emefiele’s resignation

NYCN, CSOs protest at CBN headquarters, demand Emefiele’s resignation

Court dismisses request to replace Tinubu as APC presidential candidate

Court dismisses request to replace Tinubu as APC presidential candidate

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates road networks, jetty to link Lagos, Ogun communities

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates road networks, jetty to link Lagos, Ogun communities

Oil Spills: Shell accepts to pay €15m compensation to 3 farmers in Niger Delta

Oil Spills: Shell accepts to pay €15m compensation to 3 farmers in Niger Delta

PCC best suited agency to domicile whistleblowing policy – Buhari

PCC best suited agency to domicile whistleblowing policy – Buhari

2023: Don’t fail Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu tells APC leaders in Lagos West

2023: Don’t fail Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu tells APC leaders in Lagos West

Burning of INEC offices in Ebonyi must stop – IGP

Burning of INEC offices in Ebonyi must stop – IGP

2023: Ebonyi youths drum support for Labour Party guber candidate

2023: Ebonyi youths drum support for Labour Party guber candidate

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

2023: I won't entertain excuses from INEC, Buhari warns

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [guardian]

Terrorism financing: Court protects CBN Governor Emefiele from DSS arrest

Former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe [Instagram/IndependentMinded]

Okupe sentenced to 2 years in prison for money laundering

New Naira Notes

Banks run out of new naira; ATMs still dispensing old notes as demand soars