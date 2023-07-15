ADVERTISEMENT
Make sure money stolen under Buhari is recovered, Sheikh Gumi tells Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sheikh Gumi said Buhari's corruption war failed because he was using government institutions to hound and blackmail opponents.

Sheikh Abubakar Gumi is an influential cleric in Kaduna State. (Punch)
The popular Muslim cleric asked Tinubu to summon the courage to put on trial corruption suspects in Buhari's administration and ensure that such people return all the money they have stolen if found guilty.

Gumi made the call in an interview with Saturday Vanguard where he also spoke about bandits' activities in the Northern part of the country and the ongoing efforts to bring the actors to the negotiation table.

Though he said he heard contacts have been made with the bandits for negotiation, he denied being part of such an arrangement while insisting that government must negotiate from the position of strength.

"You cannot rule out the role of the military. In fact even if you are negotiating, you will not be doing that from the standpoint of weakness. So, the military has a great role to play, but the military alone cannot do it because this is a socio-political issue, and the Military does not solve political problem. We have to go to the round table," Gumi said.

On his advice for Tinubu, the cleric urged the President not to toe the line of his predecessor who, against all counsels, used the instruments of the state to hound and blackmail opponents.

Gumi stressed that, given the dire financial situation of the country, the President should recover funds that may have been stolen under Buhari and plough them back into the economy - rather than imposing additional taxes on the common citizens.

He said, "When Buhari came in as President, I proposed to him to draw a red line and close his eyes to what happened in the past. But instead, he continued using the institution of fighting corruption to hound and blackmail opponents.

"So, his corruption war failed. So, Tinubu should have the courage not only to deal with anyone found to be corrupt but also bring back all those who have enriched themselves in the past government to vomit what they have stolen.

"They have to vomit what they have eaten. Nigeria is broke now, and instead of taxing common Nigerians to raise funds to run government, let the stolen money be returned and met out appropriate punishment on them. If he can do this, I will support him 100%."

Nurudeen Shotayo

