Shehu of Borno calls for sustained prayers over delayed rains

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai, has called for sustained daily prayers for divine intervention over the shortage of rainfall in parts of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Special prayers for rain were offered on Sunday and Monday across the state. In a statement on Thursday, July 20, 2023 from the Shehu, he directed all Imams to offer special prayers/supplication for Allah’s intervention on Friday.

The statement was signed by the Secretary of Borno Emirates Council, Alhaji Zanna Kazalma. The Shehu also urged all Mosques where five daily congregational prayers are being observed to also pray for rain.

The Shehu also directed all District and Village Heads across the state towards mobilising the Muslim Umma in their respective domains to reach out to the needy, orphans, disabled etc.