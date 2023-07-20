ADVERTISEMENT
Shehu of Borno calls for sustained prayers over delayed rains

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shehu urged all Mosques where five daily congregational prayers are being observed to also pray for rain.

Alhaji Abubakar Garbai, Shehu-of-Borno
Alhaji Abubakar Garbai, Shehu-of-Borno

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Special prayers for rain were offered on Sunday and Monday across the state. In a statement on Thursday, July 20, 2023 from the Shehu, he directed all Imams to offer special prayers/supplication for Allah’s intervention on Friday.

The statement was signed by the Secretary of Borno Emirates Council, Alhaji Zanna Kazalma. The Shehu also urged all Mosques where five daily congregational prayers are being observed to also pray for rain.

The Shehu also directed all District and Village Heads across the state towards mobilising the Muslim Umma in their respective domains to reach out to the needy, orphans, disabled etc.

He advised all parents to counsel their wards to desist from immoral behaviours, misconduct, social vices, drug abuse as well as urged all traders and business operators to fear Allah in conducting their lawful businesses.

News Agency Of Nigeria

