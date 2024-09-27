'Eka Iberedem', a strong pillar of Akwa Ibom - Sanwo-Olu mourns Gov Eno's wife

Patience died on Thursday during a brief illness. She died in a hospital in the presence of her family members. She was aged 57.

In a statement on Friday in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu described the death as a huge loss. The statement was signed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile.

According to Sanwo-Olu, although the scriptures are clear about death as a constant human occurrence, it is unpleasant to lose a loved one.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, it is with a deep sense of sorrow that I commiserate with my brother Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, on the passing of his beloved wife, Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno.

“I also express my deepest condolences to the people of Akwa Ibom State and the entire Eno family, as well as wives of all the state governors in Nigeria over her demise.

“Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno was not just a wife and mother, but a soulmate and pillar of support to our brother, Gov. Eno.

“She supported thousands of people in Akwa Ibom State through the Golden Initiative For All (GIFA), a foundation that focused on providing shelter, food and education to the poor and vulnerable in Akwa Ibom,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu urged Gov. Eno to seek solace in God and be comforted by the fact that his wife lived a fulfilled life and made a positive impact.

According to Sanwo-Olu, Patience, fondly referred to as Eka Iberedem Akwa Ibom, which means mother and strong pillar of Akwa Ibom, was widely loved for her compassion and humanitarian work.

